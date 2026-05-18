Temple Israel calls for funding to protect houses of worship after attack at San Diego mosque

Within hours after an attack on Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego, Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is calling for funding to protect houses of worship after experiencing a similar incident.

Authorities in San Diego said that three people were killed in a shooting, and two suspected shooters were found dead. A few months earlier, a man drove his vehicle into Temple Israel and exchanged gunfire with security officers.

No one was hurt in the Michigan attack, and the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

On Monday, Temple Israel said it was "devastated" by the attack in San Diego.

"The campus houses not just a gathering center, but also a school. The images coming from San Diego are all too familiar to us," the synagogue said. "As we speak, Rabbi Jen Lader is in Washington D.C. with our Federation partners lobbying for a $1B to be allocated for the protection of ALL houses of worship.

"To anyone who feels this is excessive, what happened to Temple Israel two months ago, and now, the Islamic Center of San Diego, proves that it is not optional funding. Every dollar will be necessary to protect houses of worship all over the country."

Authorities said officers responded to a reported active shooter in San Diego on Monday morning. The suspects were 17 and 18 years old, CBS News reported. Police Chief Scott Wahl said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

In a statement on its website, the mosque said it is "heartbroken by the tragic shooting incident that occurred today on our campus."

Temple Israel said, "May God comfort the Muslim community of San Diego and beyond, and all communities of worship that pray for wholeness and peace."