One of 2 shooters at Islamic Center of San Diego is dead, sources say
- San Diego police said the threat at the Islamic Center of San Diego "has been neutralized" after officers responded to a reported active shooter on Monday.
- There were two shooters, one of whom is dead, two law enforcement sources told CBS News.
- Earlier, police said the scene was "active but contained." They did not share details about casualties.
- Residents were urged to avoid the area of Eckstrom Avenue, where the mosque is located. CBS affiliate KFMB-TV reported heavy police presence after a shooting was reported around noon local time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Imam says all children and staff at Islamic Center are safe
Imam Taha Hassane of the Islamic Center of San Diego said all children and staff who were at the mosque are safe.
"We are safe," the imam said in a video message posted to the center's social media. "The entire school is safe. All the kids are safe and the teachers are safe. We have few casualties, not confirmed yet, there is no threat at this moment."
Taha Hassane urged everyone to stay away from the mosque, saying it is closed for the remainder of the day.
There were 2 shooters at Islamic Center of San Diego, sources say
There were two shooters at the Islamic Center of San Diego, one of whom is dead, two law enforcement sources tell CBS News.
"Reports indicate multiple injured people and Sharp Memorial Hospital is receiving patients," a spokesperson for Sharp Memorial Hospital said in a statement. "Our disaster procedures have been activated and we are coordinating with the County of San Diego and other resources to respond to the incident."
Threat at the Islamic Center of San Diego "has been neutralized," police say
San Diego police the threat at the Islamic Center of San Diego "has been neutralized."
More details are expected to be provided by local authorities at a news conference near a park located adjacent to the mosque, according to police.
Witness who called 911 describes hearing gunshots
A witness who lives near the Islamic Center of San Diego said he called 911 after hearing about two dozen gunshots.
"It definitely sounded like gunshots, and we were concerned and putting our heads down inside the house," the witness said.
He described hearing at least a dozen gunshots before a pause, then about another dozen gunshots and another pause before more shots resumed.
San Diego police have not confirmed if shots were fired.
San Diego police say scene at Islamic Center is "active but contained"
San Diego police say the scene at the Islamic Center is "active but contained." It wasn't immediately clear if shots were fired.
"We have significant resources on scene at this time," police said, adding that a reunification location has been established nearby at San Diego Clairemont Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest Mosque in San Diego County, according to its website.
Police responding to possible active shooter at Islamic Center of San Diego
San Diego police said officers are responding to a reported active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.
"Please avoid the area. Updates to follow," police said on social media.
California Gov. Newsom has been briefed on situation
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says the governor has been briefed "on an evolving situation in Clairemont community of San Diego, near the Islamic Center."
The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local law enforcement, the office said on social media.
"We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities," the post read.