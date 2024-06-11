Watch CBS News
Temperatures expected to heat up Wednesday in SE Michigan

By Karen Carter

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Mostly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday will keep temperatures warmer than Monday night. 

Lows will drop into the upper 50s with a south-southeast wind of 3-8 mph. There is a very small chance of a shower to some of our northern counties and through the tip of the Thumb overnight, but rain chances end on Wednesday.  

Mostly sunny skies continue for Wednesday, but temps will get hot as highs reach into the mid-80s. Southwesterly winds will be between 5-10 mph.

June 11, 2024

