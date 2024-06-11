Temperatures expected to heat up Wednesday in SE Michigan

Heat on the way with one day focused on storms

(CBS DETROIT) - Mostly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday will keep temperatures warmer than Monday night.

Lows will drop into the upper 50s with a south-southeast wind of 3-8 mph. There is a very small chance of a shower to some of our northern counties and through the tip of the Thumb overnight, but rain chances end on Wednesday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Mostly sunny skies continue for Wednesday, but temps will get hot as highs reach into the mid-80s. Southwesterly winds will be between 5-10 mph.



NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit