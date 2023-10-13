Teen charged in Morgan State University mass shooting, second suspect identified Teen charged in Morgan State University mass shooting, second suspect identified 02:53

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of five people last week on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police said Friday. A second suspect has been identified, too.

The suspect, who was not identified due to his age, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. Baltimore Police said he was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Police also released an image of 18-year-old Jovan Williams, who is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police consider Williams "armed and dangerous." Anyone who comes in contact with him to call 911 immediately, according to authorities.

Baltimore police said they are looking for 18-year-old Jovan Williams (Left) in connection to a mass shooting on Morgan State University's Campus last week. Baltimore police

"BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city."

Students who spoke to WJZ Friday were relieved at the news of the suspects. However, freshman Lorraine Coleman was surprised to learn about the young age of the suspects.

"The fact they were able to have their hands on a gun and be able to walk on campus, harm people—it's sad to see that it would be someone so young," Coleman said.

Washington's Metro Police Department and Federal law enforcement agencies helped Baltimore Police identify and locate the suspects from surveillance video from the incident, police said.

It was not immediately clear if investigators had further suspects or people of interest.

The shooting happened shortly after the crowning of Mr. and Ms. Morgan State University, a kickoff to homecoming week events at the school.

Investigators believe there was a dispute between two groups when gunfire erupted near the Marshall Apartment Complex dorms, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said last week. At least three people are believed to have been armed.

Four men and a woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were shot, and all were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Four of the victims were students at Morgan.

All homecoming activities, events and classes were canceled for the week as a result. It was the third year in a row the university saw a shooting during homecoming week.

The university announced a multimillion-dollar plan to increase security on the campus that includes barrier fencing around the perimeter of the campus.

Initially, the barrier was described as a wall that would extend to existing infrastructure and enclose 90% of the campus.

On Facebook Wednesday night, however, Morgan State University President David Wilson clarified they're looking to merely add more of the same barrier that's already installed.

Other proposed security measures included possibly adding metal detectors, weapon-detection technology, and bolstering existing resources like the blue light emergency boxes.

Some changes can already be seen, like increased security and police presence on campus. Particularly around Thurgood Marshall Hall, where a boarded-up window still serves as a reminder of the shooting for many students.

Some students, like junior Malik Cameron, say it's all helped him to feel safer.

"I see that [Wilson] is upping security and he's adding things that weren't originally here," Cameron said. "They are helping."

The university aims to get state and federal funding to help pay for all of these security upgrades.

Anyone with further information on the shooting is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can remain anonymous.