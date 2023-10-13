Watch CBS News
Local News

Morgan State University's plan to build security perimeter hinges on 'barrier fencing'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday evening news roundup (10/12/2023)
Your Thursday evening news roundup (10/12/2023) 01:22

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University will not build a wall around its campus. Instead, the university will invest in erecting "barrier fencing" around its perimeter, according to MSU spokesman Larry Jones.

A barrier around the school has been "a key component of the University's design and construction strategy for nearly 10 years," according to a statement issued by MSU President Dr. David Wilson on Thursday.

Some of the barrier has already been built. To date, more than 60% of the barrier has been completed, the statement said.

The university intends to add an "additional 8,000 linear feet of proposed new barrier fencing" to areas that are either under construction or earmarked for new construction, according to the statement.

 MSU aims to encircle around 90% of the campus with fencing.

University staff have been on a mission to increase campus security after an on-campus shooting amid homecoming activities injured five people—four of them students earlier this month.

Wilson discussed those security plans during a town hall meeting on Oct. 10, showing the crowd in attendance a list of projected costs that included what was described as a $6,400,000 "Morgan Wall." 

screenshot-2023-10-12-215358.png

Meanwhile, as security improvements are underway, the Baltimore Police Department has been searching for the people responsible for the gunfire.

They are offering a $9,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 9:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.