Morgan State University to increase security following on-campus shooting that injured students

BALTIMORE -- One week after a shooting on the campus of Morgan State University, the head administrator held a town hall meeting to in part address changes in security measures.

The gunfire erupted shortly after the homecoming coronation on the evening of Oct. 3 and left five people injured, including four students.

While the Baltimore Police Department is attempting to identify persons of interest caught on surveillance cameras on campus, MSU President David Wilson is laying out the steps that are being taken to strengthen school safety.

Enhancements involve a proposal to extend the security wall around Morgan State by approximately 8,000 linear feet.

The school's goal is to limit open access to campus by enclosing 90% of the campus to eliminate "bad actors, Wilson said.

The anticipated projected hard cost for the wall alone is $6.4 million, according to university staff.

The school's president described other efforts to tighten security measures, which include studying technology that would covertly identify someone who is in possession of a weapon on campus and would send a signal to emergency responders.

Other measures could include looking into whether additional metal detectors should be installed.

In a breakdown of anticipated, preliminary hard costs for phase one of enhancements, the university stated it projects the total to be about $22,225,000.

The cost plan will be submitted to Gov. Wes Moore and the state's congressional delegation, according to Wilson.

While several projects are in the works, others are being set into motion immediately.

On Wednesday morning, crews will install a manned security booth outside of Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall that will be present for a 'substantial amount of time.'

Cameras were not allowed at the town hall meeting.

Since the shooting incident, the school has also increased city and campus police presence.

Prior to the investigation, the university said the installation of more cameras was underway as well.

So far, there are more than 850 cameras on campus with about 2,500 different viewpoints, Wilson said.

The surveillance system has played a key role in narrowing in on persons of interest in the case.

On Tuesday, police released a new set of still security images that show a clearer picture of the people investigators want to identify.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $9,000 reward

for information that leads to an identification and arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call MCS at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can remain anonymous.