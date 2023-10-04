Morgan State University homecoming marred by gun violence for third-straight year after recent shooting

Concerns over safety after third year in a row with shooting during Morgan State homecoming

BALTIMORE - Homecoming festivities at Morgan State University have been marred by gun violence for the third-straight year after a mass shooting on campus Tuesday night.

Five people, including four students, were struck by gunfire after a homecoming event, sparking school officials to call for a shelter in place.

The shooting happened shortly after the crowning of Mr. and Ms. Morgan State University, a kickoff to homecoming week events at the school.

"This was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community after what was a family-filled and fun evening of celebrating the pageantry and beauty of our students," university president Dr. David Wilson said in a statement. "But Morgan is a strong family and we will march on with determination to keep moving on. "

Baltimore police said multiple guns were involved and a search is ongoing for the suspects involved.

Investigators believe there was a dispute between two groups when gunfire erupted near a dorm on the university's campus, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Wednesday. At least three people are believed to have been armed.

Four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22 suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

"We had a very difficult and tragic situation at Morgan State University," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Our heart aches for the entire Morgan community, especially those directly impacted and their families."

As students and alumni were celebrating the school's homecoming Week, those on campus received another scare.

"It's another example in the extremely long list of campus and school shootings that have taken place across this country," Mayor Scott said.

In October 2022, a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting at an unsanctioned homecoming party in front of Morgan State's Student Center.

In 2021, an 18-year-old Morgan State student was injured in a shooting on campus following homecoming activities.

Four weeks later, police arrested Marcellus Walls, an 18-year-old from Washington, D.C.

"The horrific act of violence is a sickening reminder of how commonplace these instances have become," Mayor Scott said. "We must end the epidemic of gun violence in our communities once and for all."

