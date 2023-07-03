Suspect wanted in fatal June 18 shooting on Clay Street arrested, released: Detroit police

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on June 18 in Detroit has been arrested.

In an update on Monday, July 3, Detroit police say the suspect was taken into custody on Friday, June 30 but has since been released pending further investigation.

Police did not provide any further information.

Officers responded to a building in the 1600 block of Clay St. on reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they discovered an altercation happened between a group of individuals and the suspect shot and killed the 29-year-old victim.

Police released video of the suspect late last month, seeking help in locating him.