VIDEO: Detroit police search for suspect in Clay Street fatal shooting

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department has released video of the suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on June 18. 

In the early morning of Sunday, June 18, officers responded to a building in the 1600 block of Clay St. on reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they discovered an altercation happened between a group of individuals, and the suspect shot and killed a 29-year-old victim. 

No other information has been released.

Detroit police are seeking assistance in locating the suspect. In addition, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. 

To submit a tip, visit here, and include case number 2306180052.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 12:40 PM

