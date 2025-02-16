Strong wind gusts expected as snowfall tapers off in Southeast Michigan

Gusty winds in Southeast Michigan may create some hazardous road conditions Sunday afternoon as the snow moves out.

Winds are expected to move from the north to the south, which may create drifting snow and low visibility on the roads.

A few narrow bands of snow will move through during the afternoon hours and may also cover roads. Gusts are forecasted to be between 20 and 30 mph through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Authorities say over 100 crashes have been reported across the region between midnight Saturday and 9:50 a.m. Sunday.

A winter weather advisory was expected to expire at noon, according to the National Weather Service.

As the storm passed through Sunday morning, at least 18 flights were canceled at Detroit Metro Airport, and over 100 had been delayed.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, many areas are seeing between 3-6 inches of accumulation. See snow totals here.