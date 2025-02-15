How much snow is this weekend's winter weather dropping on Southeast Michigan?

Snow is slowly starting to pile up in Southeast Michigan as multiple rounds of flurries move through the area this weekend.

As of Saturday afternoon, around 2.5 inches of snow have fallen in Shelby Township, 1.9 inches of accumulation is being reported in Washington and Sterling Heights is reporting 1.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Further north, Columbus has reported 3.3 inches of accumulation.

A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday from midnight to 4 p.m. and a winter weather advisory is in effect during the same time for the remaining Southeast Michigan counties.

Higher snowfall totals have the potential to shift slightly southeast Sunday, but we will most likely see 4-6 inches in Ann Arbor, Adrian, Howell and Pontiac, 5-8 inches in Detroit, Monroe and Sterling Heights, and 6-10 inches in Port Huron.