State of emergency declared for Houghton, Ontonagon counties after extreme rainfall, flood damage

A heavy rainstorm during July in Michigan's Upper Peninsula resulted in a state of emergency declaration from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Houghton and Ontonagon counties.

Whitmer's declaration makes available all state resources to work with local agencies for response and recovery efforts. Specifically, it allows the Michigan State Police's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to step up its involvement and support. It also makes available certain state disaster relief funds to help local governments cover the response and restoration efforts.

"Michiganders in Houghton and Ontonagon were hit hard by extreme rain and are facing significant disruptions to their daily lives and major damage to their roads and infrastructure," Whitmer said in a statement. "By declaring a state of emergency, we're going to ensure every state resource is available to help them in their recovery efforts. We will work alongside local teams and get through this together."

An extreme rainfall event on July 23 dumped up to 4 inches of rain during a four-hour time frame in some areas of the Upper Peninsula, Michigan officials said.

The result was flash flooding that damaged roads, culverts and storm sewers in the city of Houghton and some of the nearby townships. The Houghton County Road Commission and local officials continue to discover and report pavement collapses as the ground dries out. Preliminary damage estimates in Houghton County alone exceed $1 million.

The heavy rains also washed out multiple roads in Ontonagon County. Although temporary repairs have restored some access for residents and emergency vehicles, permanent repairs will require more resources and materials.

At first, the initial local response was considered sufficient, state officials said. However, it later became clear that additional state resources would be needed to support the recovery.

"Our communities are grateful for the support on these local emergency declarations and needs," said state Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan).