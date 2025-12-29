Watch CBS News
Multiple vehicles involved in crashes along I-75 in Metro Detroit

Paula Wethington
Multiple vehicles were involved in a series of pileup crashes along Interstate 75 near McNichols Road in Metro Detroit on Monday. The Michigan State Police, which is investigating, said at least a dozen vehicles were involved.

"Fortunately, there are no reported injuries," they added.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes were shut down along that section of the freeway in Wayne County, starting at about noon, or roughly the same time that snow squalls spun up in Metro Detroit, resulting in whiteout conditions in some places.

Part of the delay, troopers said, was involved with getting vehicles that were stuck amid the crash scenes and the emergency detour turned around and on other routes.

There were also other crashes in the metro area during the day.

MDOT traffic reports are available on the MI Drive site.

