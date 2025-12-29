Winter weather woes: Metro Detroit sees power outages, travel delays

A massive winter weather system resulted in weather-related watches, warnings or advisories across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region on Monday – with Metro Detroit in the path of high winds and possible snow squalls.

A high wind warning is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Monday, with damaging winds already breaking tree branches and resulting in power outages.

"Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the National Weather Service in Detroit said.

Weather scenario

The CBS News Detroit weather team has been monitoring the forecast all weekend, designating Monday as a NEXT Weather Alert Day because of the potential impacts. The weather conditions include the potential for wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph.

Although schools remain out for the Christmas and New Year's winter break, those with work commutes or holiday travel plans in Metro Detroit need to be on the alert for blowing snow and snow squall warnings.

The entire state of Michigan is under a warning, advisory or alert related to the weather.

The National Weather Service in Marquette has even issued blizzard warnings for part of the Upper Peninsula, with the Mackinac Bridge Authority limiting speeds on the bridge to 20 mph. "Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change," the bridge's website said.

Power outages

DTE was reporting 5,900 customers without power scattered across its Southeast Michigan service area about 6:15 a.m., including in Lake Orion, Orchard Hills and Detroit.

Consumers Energy reported 1,400 customers without power just south of Monroe about 6:15 a.m.

The PowerOutageUS site showed the most impacted areas early Monday morning in terms of power outages included Clare County and nearby mid-Michigan counties, along with Marquette County in the U.P.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has issued a reminder to residents to call the utility or 911 if they see downed power lines, and do not touch trees or limbs that are atop or entangled among power lines.

Should any traffic lights be out because of a power outage, proceed into the intersection carefully and watch for oncoming traffic.

Flight delays

Although the expected busiest travel days for the Christmas season have wound down, it is still the holiday travel season.

Flight delays and cancellations started piling up Sunday at Detroit Metro Airport and are continuing into Monday.

In addition, the FAA announced that Delta Air Lines is under a ground stop for specified Detroit Metro flights until 7:45 a.m. Monday.

"Be sure to check with your airline before heading to DTW," airport officials said.

Highways and roads

Salt trucks are out on many of the highways and roads in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation's travel reports are posted at the MI Drive site.

Follow CBS News Detroit on air or on line for updates throughout the day.