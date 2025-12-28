Watch CBS News
Monday brings a high wind warning, snow and arctic air to Southeast Michigan

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

The NEXT Weather Team has designated Monday as a NEXT Weather Alert Day as impacts from a strong winter storm system continue to affect the state. 

CBS News Detroit

A high wind warning goes into effect at midnight and continues through 9:00 pm on Monday. Strong wind gusts may blow down power lines and trees, especially limbs that haven't recovered from the freezing rain. Be prepared for power outages and hazardous travel conditions. 

Temperatures drop dramatically overnight as arctic air moves into the area, and untreated roads, parking lots, and sidewalks may experience a flash freeze.

The NEXT Weather Team expects scattered to numerous lake effect snow showers starting on Monday morning that may contribute to dangerous travel conditions. Blowing snow and snow squalls are possible with accumulation from a dusting to 2 inches by the end of the day.

Snow squalls create rapidly deteriorating conditions. So, let's review.

If a snow squall warning is issued, the safest thing to do is stay off the roads. For anyone already on the road, pull over if possible. Drivers who encounter a snow squall should slow down without slamming on the brakes and turn on low beams and hazard lights. 

