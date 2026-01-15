Southeast Michigan communities invoke snow emergency parking rules

If you normally use street parking for your vehicle, you may be asked or instructed to move it on Thursday.

The reason is that several Metro Detroit communities have invoked snow emergency rules in response to the wintry mix of weather that started Wednesday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. Some areas are reporting several inches of snow.

A snow emergency in Michigan's cities and villages is a local rule invoking street parking restrictions on designated roads and at designated times so that snowplows can clear the area. In some communities, tickets and fines are issued for violations.

The following communities are among those that have issued snow emergency notices:

Belleville

The City of Belleville has declared a snow emergency until Saturday.

"All vehicles should be removed from City streets so that snow plows can clear the snow," city officials said.

Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun issued a snow emergency effective 7:30 p.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday. All vehicles are asked to be move from the streets, as street parking is prohibited during this time.

"Cars left on the street will be ticketed," the mayor said.

Flat Rock

The City of Flat Rock has declared a snow emergency, to remain in effect until 12 a.m. Friday.

"Please remove all vehicles from the street so that our Public Service crews can effectively plow and salt our streets," the police department said.

Novi

The City of Novi asked residents Wednesday night to move any vehicles that are parked on the streets "so crews can plow curb to curb."

Pontiac

Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness declared a snow emergency starting 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Sunday. Public work crews have been making the rounds to clear the streets.

A snow emergency in Pontiac includes no parking on downtown streets between 3 and 6 a.m. There also is no parking on any streets marked "snow emergency route," and no parking on designated sides of streets on designated days. Updates are posted on the city's website.

The above video originally aired Jan. 14.