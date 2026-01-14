Heavy snowfall covers Metro Detroit on Wednesday, catching road crews by surprise

The Road Commission for Oakland County says it was expecting snow on Wednesday, but it wasn't expecting it to snow nonstop all afternoon and evening.

"Because we didn't expect it to become this steady for this long and for there to be this much snow, we were not planning to do that," said Craig Bryson, senior communications manager with the Road Commission for Oakland County.

Bryson says once the lake effect snow began to hover over the area, it was too late to make much of a difference for drivers' commutes.

"What it meant was that the trucks were simply not as effective because it was snowing so hard, and then traffic was slowing down, and our trucks were stuck and remained stuck in the traffic, you know, trying to put the salt down, and they can't go any faster than anybody else, of course," Bryson said.

While in the Next Weather Tracker during the afternoon, CBS News Detroit witnessed standstill traffic, seeing dozens of cars on the side of the road, and others spinning out.

"Nobody can see where the lanes are, and I can't see where the lanes are. There's just a lot going on," said Nasier Harris from Grand Rapids.

On Telegraph Road, south of Maple, CBS News Detroit saw multiple trucks stalled in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam miles long behind them. Earlier in the day, Interstate 696 was hit with many cars that were stuck in the same spot while the snow continued to accumulate on the roadways.

"It's a little slow, but ya know ... just go slow, take your time," said Jennifer Vermeesch.