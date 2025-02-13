How much snow did Southeast Michigan get? Here's the snow totals across the region

(CBS DETROIT) - Now that the worst of the winter storm has passed, snow totals for Southeast Michigan are coming in.

Snow totals landed within the predicted range. Totals in Lapeer County were predicted between 4-8 inches. The final snow accumulation for Lapeer is 7.2 inches. Central zones, like Oakland County, had forecast ranges between 4-8 inches.

In Royal Oak, the official snow total is 4.5 inches. Areas in southern zones, like Grosse Pointe Farms in Wayne County, was predicted to reach accumulations between 3 to 6 inches, and officially snow totaled 4 inches.

Part of the reason some totals were on the lower end of these predictions was drier air, known as dry slots. That drier air wrapped around the area of low pressure as it moved over Southeast Michigan.

Looking ahead, we can expect more scattered snow showers with a chance of snow squalls. This additional snow is due to wrap-around moisture from the low-pressure system, as well as some lake-effect snow due to strong wind gusts.

Wind gusts are expected out of the West between 25 and 30 mph. These strong wind gusts will likely pick up around three in the afternoon on Thursday. This will lead to a chance of some white-out conditions for the evening commute.

