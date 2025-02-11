Here's a look at when snow is expected to hit Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, and how much

First large winter storm of the season arrives in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) — Southeast Michigan's first big winter storm arrives during the evening commute on Wednesday.

Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday morning. From Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Thursday at 7 a.m., a winter storm watch will be in effect for Wayne, Monroe, Livingston, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Lapeer, Lenawee and Sanilac counties.

Western counties like Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee will likely see the first snowfall early Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Heavier snow begins to fall by 5 p.m. for all of Southeast Michigan.

Snow totals will add up quickly through the evening for many driving home Wednesday night.

By late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, most counties can expect an accumulation of five to eight inches.

Heavy snow will continue after the Wednesday commute and will impact any evening plans.

Some areas in Sanilac County could see up to 10 inches of snow.

Unplowed and untreated roads will be difficult to travel by Wednesday evening.

With some added snowfall overnight, travel could be troublesome for the Thursday morning commute.