How much snow will Southeast Michigan get from midweek winter storm? Here's the latest forecast.

Cold to start. Highs near freezing. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/10/2025

Cold to start. Highs near freezing. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/10/2025

Cold to start. Highs near freezing. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/10/2025

(CBS DETROIT) — The first major winter storm of the season will bring significant accumulations to Southeast Michigan.

Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday morning.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

It all moves in from the Southwest with mainly snow for Michigan and a wintry mix possible in Ohio.

The timing for light snow first moves into western counties by 2 p.m. Wednesday. By 6 p.m., heavier snow moves into most of Southeast Michigan.

Models have not been in good agreement when it comes to snow totals.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Some models bring seven to 11 inches of snow to northern zones like Sanilac and Lapeer counties, with five to eight inches for central and southern zones before it all moves out Thursday morning.

Wednesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, as the heaviest snow moves in.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will not go above freezing for most of the week. Any snow that falls will have a hard time melting.

You can get your latest Next Weather forecast on air, online or on CBS News Detroit and Pluto TV.