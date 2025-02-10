Watch CBS News
Weather

How much snow will Southeast Michigan get from midweek winter storm? Here's the latest forecast.

By Troy Bridges, Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Cold to start. Highs near freezing. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/10/2025
Cold to start. Highs near freezing. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/10/2025 02:18

(CBS DETROIT) — The first major winter storm of the season will bring significant accumulations to Southeast Michigan.

Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday morning. 

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

It all moves in from the Southwest with mainly snow for Michigan and a wintry mix possible in Ohio.

The timing for light snow first moves into western counties by 2 p.m. Wednesday. By 6 p.m., heavier snow moves into most of Southeast Michigan. 

Models have not been in good agreement when it comes to snow totals.

forecast-snowfall-graf-4k-long.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Some models bring seven to 11 inches of snow to northern zones like Sanilac and Lapeer counties, with five to eight inches for central and southern zones before it all moves out Thursday morning. 

Wednesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, as the heaviest snow moves in. 

am-7-day.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will not go above freezing for most of the week. Any snow that falls will have a hard time melting. 

You can get your latest Next Weather forecast on air, online or on CBS News Detroit and Pluto TV. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.