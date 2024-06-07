Cooler with a slight chance of showers and storms in Southeast Michigan on Friday

A few showers today. It will be breezy! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/7/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - Partly cloudy skies will form as we approach Friday morning, and temperatures begin the day slightly cooler, in the mid-to upper-50s.

A small (30%) chance of a shower or thunderstorm is also possible on Friday during the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be even cooler than on Thursday, only reaching highs around 70 degrees with low humidity and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

