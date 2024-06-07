Watch CBS News
Cooler with a slight chance of showers and storms in Southeast Michigan on Friday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

A few showers today. It will be breezy! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/7/2024)
(CBS DETROIT) - Partly cloudy skies will form as we approach Friday morning, and temperatures begin the day slightly cooler, in the mid-to upper-50s. 

A small (30%) chance of a shower or thunderstorm is also possible on Friday during the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be even cooler than on Thursday, only reaching highs around 70 degrees with low humidity and partly to mostly cloudy skies. 

next-12-hrs-tomorrow-temps-and-icons.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

First published on June 7, 2024 / 11:28 AM EDT

