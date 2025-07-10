Showers, storms expected this weekend amid Michigan's Bluewater Festival

Bluewater Festival-goers may encounter a random raindrop on Thursday evening, but it still looks like the best night for festivities. St. Clair County, Michigan, is under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather both Friday and Saturday.

Thursday evening temperatures will remain in the mid-70s, with highs reaching into the upper 80s both Friday and Saturday, with higher humidity levels.

A thunderstorm system moving into the west side of the state Friday morning could trigger storms in Southeast Michigan later in the day.

On Friday afternoon and evening, attendees should be prepared for possible heavy rain and gusty winds.

When the boats pull out around on Saturday morning for the 101st Bayview Mackinac Race, conditions should be mostly dry in Port Huron.

Saturday storms are expected to arrive later in the day.