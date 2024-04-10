Sheep found dead at Dearborn's Greenfield Village believed to be killed by coyote

Crumbley parents get 10-15 years, Detroit-area bakeries prepare for Eid al-Fitr and more top stories

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A male sheep found dead at Greenfield Village was possibly killed by a coyote, according to officials with the Henry Ford Museum.

Museum officials said the merino sheep was found Tuesday morning.

"To our knowledge, this is the first encounter of its kind. No other animals were harmed. Given this recent incident, The Henry Ford has put additional measures in place to thwart future issues," the museum said in a statement.

The museum said it is connecting with the city of Dearborn and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources about the incident.

Coyotes have been a major concern in Dearborn after reported sightings. City officials said they have not received any reports of an adult or child being attacked by a coyote.

"We have received an increasing number of calls for concern from residents as it pertains to coyotes in their neighborhood," Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in a Facebook post last week. "Specifically, some residents have said their house pets were attacked by coyotes, there have been sightings of coyotes eating feral cats (could have been pets?), and others have expressed anxiety with coyotes roaming their backyards/streets/local park given they have small children and pets."

The Dearborn City Council held a meeting last week to address the issue. The city council will decide the best plan moving forward on ways to deal with the coyote issue.

In the midst of the issue, Michigan is facing lawsuits over its shortened coyote hunting season after the state DNR Natural Resources Commission voted to shorten it to nine months.