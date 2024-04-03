Michigan faces lawsuit over shorter coyote hunting season

(CBS DETROIT) - Hunters used to be able to hunt coyotes year-round here in Michigan, but a vote in March from the Michigan Natural Resources Commission shortened that to nine months out of the year.

The decision has prompted two groups to file lawsuits.

"The problem necessarily isn't about coyotes and coyote hunting; it's because the Natural Resources Commission actually made this decision based on public perception rather than biological science," said Amy Trotter, CEO of the Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

Trotter says that the seven-member commission decided based on the idea that allowing hunting year-round gives hunters a bad reputation. She says that decision is a violation of Proposal G, which says the commission must base their decisions on science.

"The public perception that the commission actually stated was that there would be perhaps some negative public perception with hunting a coyote during a time when it has its young," she said.

Bee Friedlander, who serves as the board president for Attorneys for Animals, said she supported the decision to shorten the hunting season for coyotes.

"The year-round season was not good because it included the times when the pups were young and in the den," she said. "There is no reason to hunt them during that period of time. I think this was a recognition by the NRC that there have to be some limits."

Friedlander said she feels the commission's rules were followed in making this decision because the commission isn't required to only base decisions on hard science.

The suits came just before the city of Dearborn decided to consider mitigation measures after increasing coyote sightings.

"Some residents have said their house pets were attacked by coyotes, there have been sightings of coyotes eating feral cats and others have expressed anxiety with coyotes roaming their backyards, streets, and local park given they have small children and pets," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud in a Facebook post.

It's important to note that the rule change for hunting coyotes in Michigan does not impact nuisance control.

"We still have nuisance control opportunities for people on their own private lands," said Trotter.