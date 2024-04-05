Coyote dilemma? Dearborn community and city leaders discuss on-going issue

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Coyotes are an ongoing problem in Dearborn. Now, the city and its residents are working to combat the issue.

During a city council meeting Thursday, officials addressed the lingering issue.

"I did come face to face with a coyote; my heart did pump a little faster, but he just stepped off the trail," one woman said to the room.

City leaders aim to figure out how to combat their growing coyote problem. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says he has gotten several calls about coyote sightings; some are more detailed than others.

"One resident whose domestic cat was killed. There was another resident. I think it was a coyote, natural ecosystem … eating a baby dear in his backyard," Hammoud said.

The city says there are two main ways to combat the issue. One is educating the community on ways to deter the animals from their yards, while the other would be to forcibly remove the animals. The latter suggestion triggered an audible gasp from attendees.

Whatever move is made, activists want the city to keep in mind the potential impacts. While also continuing their research to determine a viable solution.

"What we need to look at is some other non-lethal approaches, like cleaning our yards. Ultimately, if you eliminate a predator, another one will come in, or you will see overpopulation of that particular species," said Cory Keller of Friends for Animals Metro Detroit.

According to the city, no humans have reportedly been attacked by coyotes. Several other members from neighboring communities joined Thursday's meeting.

Several echoed the benefits coyotes have for the community, one being rat and mouse control.

"I would discourage that [culling] because many neighboring communities are living harmoniously together," one Bloomfield Hills woman noted.

According to the mayor, city council will decide the best plan moving forward on ways to deal with the coyote issue.