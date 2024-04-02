Dearborn considering options amid rise in coyote concerns

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Dearborn is hosting a meeting with residents to discuss the concerns about coyotes and determine what should be done about it.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the information regarding the rise in coyote sightings will be shared at the next city council meeting. It will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.

"We have received an increasing number of calls for concern from residents as it pertains to coyotes in their neighborhood," Hammoud said in the post. "Specifically, some residents have said their house pets were attacked by coyotes, there have been sightings of coyotes eating feral cats (could have been pets?), and others have expressed anxiety with coyotes roaming their backyards/streets/local park given they have small children and pets."

Hammoud said that the city has not signed any sort of contract to capture or trap coyotes in Dearborn. The police department has had calls with vendors about options since they started receiving calls regarding concerns about the coyotes. The information they found about the possible options will be disclosed at the meeting, according to Hammoud.

The city has not received any reports of an adult or child being attacked by a coyote.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to get information and share their thoughts about the coyote concern.