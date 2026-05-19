Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Severe weather possible again on Tuesday in Southeast Michigan

By
Vytas Reid
Vytas Reid
Meteorologist
Vytas Reid joins the CBS Detroit team as a meteorologist, having previously worked in West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Baltimore and Flint.
Read Full Bio
Vytas Reid,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Southeast Michigan could see severe weather for the second day in a row this week, after having experienced trees down and power outages from the Monday afternoon storms

The National Weather Service has issued a slight risk forecast, a level 2 of 5, for severe weather Tuesday in an area that includes much of Indiana, much of Ohio, and extends into Michigan. 

spc-outlook-d1.png
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk forecast, a level 2 of 5, for severe weather on Tuesday in an area that includes much of Indiana, much of Ohio, and extends into Michigan.  CBS News Detroit

This means there is a potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening in an area from Ann Arbor to Flint, including Metro Detroit.  

The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, heavy downpours. But there is also the possibility of an isolated tornado, especially in areas that see breaks of sunshine and stronger daytime heating.  

severe-threat-scale.png
Severe threat scale for Metro Detroit on May 19, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Southeast Michigan residents should stay weather-aware and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions through tonight. 

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Tuesday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed. 

Watch vs warning 

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified. 

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue