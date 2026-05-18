Severe storms in Southeast Michigan cause damage, down trees and power lines

Monday's severe weather caused damage and havoc across multiple communities in Metro Detroit.

"Just happy nobody got hurt," said Utica homeowner Paul Weaver.

Weaver was home when he heard a transmitter explode. The loud band led him to his front lawn, where a massive tree broke into two and landed on top of a parked vehicle.

"We had a tree that lost a limb about a month ago, and we cut it down. We should've cut this one down, too," said Weaver.

CBS News Detroit heard a similar story in Troy at an auto shop on John R Road. Businessman Branislav Jovanov says he was working across the street when severe weather came through.

"I was just inside and all of a sudden, I heard this gust of wind, and it started to sound really bad," said Jovanov.

"I saw this thing flying through the foggy, like rain, very thick rain, and didn't realize I thought it was a tree, but the whole roof got blown off."

The auto shop employee didn't want to talk on camera, but he showed CBS News Detroit inside, where his tools were covered in water, with water seeping through holes in the ceiling.

"He was really shook up, you know, and he was running around, you know, just trying to assess the situation," said Jovanov.

In another situation, a little over a mile away, firefighters were responding to power lines toppled by strong winds. A part of Stephenson Highway and Maple Road was blocked off as crews redirected traffic around the damage.

In Plymouth, Interstate 275 at Ann Arbor Road was shut down due to downed power lines, causing quite a backup for commuters this afternoon.