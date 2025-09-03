Roseville man sentenced to prison for death of his roommate at a group home

Man arrested in Hazel Park double murder; Powerball jackpot climbs; and more top stories

Man arrested in Hazel Park double murder; Powerball jackpot climbs; and more top stories

Man arrested in Hazel Park double murder; Powerball jackpot climbs; and more top stories

A Roseville, Michigan, man was sentenced to prison for the death of his roommate at a group home, Macomb County prosecutors announced.

In May, 55-year-old Mark Joseph Newsome pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges in the beating death of his roommate, 72-year-old Dale Francis Mitchell.

Macomb County prosecutors allege that on Jan. 31, 2024, Newsome and Mitchell got into a fight at a Roseville group home that they shared with other roommates. Authorities say another roommate witnessed the altercation and called police.

When police arrived at the group home, they found Mitchell on the floor, unconscious. He was bleeding and bruised after being beaten by Newsome, prosecutors allege. Medics were unable to revive Mitchell.

Newsome was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded no contest to manslaughter during his jury trial.

"This tragic case underscores the responsibility we all share to resolve conflict without resorting to violence. While today's sentence brings accountability, there are no winners when a life is lost. We hope this outcome serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion, patience, and safety in shared living environments," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

As part of his plea agreement, Newsome was sentenced Wednesday to 5-15 years in prison. He was also ordered to have no contact with Mitchell's family and was credited for 581 days served.