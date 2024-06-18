Michigan man bound over to circuit court in death of roommate

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Roseville man who is charged with murder in his roommate's death is bound over to Macom County Circuit Court.

Macomb County prosecutors said Mark Newsome, 54, allegedly physically assaulted his 72-year-old roommate, Dale Mitchell, after the two got into a verbal altercation on Jan. 31.

Mark Newsome Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors said Newsome punched Mitchell in the head several times. Mitchell died from his injuries.

A judge denied Newsome bond, and he is currently held at the Macomb County Jail.

"We are committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victim and his family," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.