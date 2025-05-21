Michigan man accused of killing roommate pleads no contest to manslaughter

Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories

Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories

Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories

A 54-year-old Michigan man accused of beating his roommate to death over a year ago pleaded no contest to manslaughter.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Mark Joseph Newsome, of Roseville, was living in a group home on Jan. 31, 2024, when he got into an altercation with his roommate, 72-year-old Dale Francis Mitchell. Prosecutors say another person witnessed the fight and called police.

Responding officers found Mitchell unconscious and bleeding on the floor. The Roseville Fire Department was also called to the home and attempted lifesaving measures; however, Mitchell was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a news release.

Mark Newsome Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Police arrested Newsome and initially charged him with second-degree murder. On Tuesday, he pleaded no contest to manslaughter, which comes with a five to 15-year sentence agreement.

"Mr. Mitchell's life was cut short in the very dwelling that should have been his safe place. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office stands as the voice of the victim to achieve justice for this horrible act by Mr. Newsome," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "Conflicts between individuals should never be settled by violence."

Sentencing is set for June 24.