Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man accused of killing roommate pleads no contest to manslaughter

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories
Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories 04:00

A 54-year-old Michigan man accused of beating his roommate to death over a year ago pleaded no contest to manslaughter.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Mark Joseph Newsome, of Roseville, was living in a group home on Jan. 31, 2024, when he got into an altercation with his roommate, 72-year-old Dale Francis Mitchell. Prosecutors say another person witnessed the fight and called police.

Responding officers found Mitchell unconscious and bleeding on the floor. The Roseville Fire Department was also called to the home and attempted lifesaving measures; however, Mitchell was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a news release.

Michigan man bound over to circuit court in death of roommate
Mark Newsome Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Police arrested Newsome and initially charged him with second-degree murder. On Tuesday, he pleaded no contest to manslaughter, which comes with a five to 15-year sentence agreement.

"Mr. Mitchell's life was cut short in the very dwelling that should have been his safe place. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office stands as the voice of the victim to achieve justice for this horrible act by Mr. Newsome," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "Conflicts between individuals should never be settled by violence."  

Sentencing is set for June 24.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.