Romulus man charged in car crash that killed wife of Eastern Market CEO

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 28-year-old Romulus man has been charged in connection to a crash that left the Eastern Market CEO injured and killed his wife, officials said.

Jacob Thomas Mraulak has been charged with operating while intoxicated, causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated, causing serious injury and reckless driving causing serious injury.

The incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, on East Lafayette Street near Aubin Street.

Officials say Mraulak was allegedly driving against traffic on East Lafayette Street when he drove onto the sidewalk and hit Dan and Vivian Carmody.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Vivian was pronounced deceased later that day.

Mraulak was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

"This is a harsh fact: Every time you get behind the wheel of a car, you should be acutely aware that you are potentially driving an instrumentality of death," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Traffic accidents happen. There is no denying that. Criminal traffic tragedies do not just happen. There is a reason for them, and criminal consequences attach including, possibly, a loss of freedom. Our hearts go out to Mr. Carmody and his family at this very difficult time."