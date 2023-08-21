Eastern Market CEO injured, wife dead after struck by car

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife, Vivian, were hit by a car while walking to dinner in Detroit Friday night.

The crash happened at St. Aubin and Lafayette streets, and the two were taken to a local hospital.

Vivian died from her injuries sustained in the crash, and Dan is in stable condition. He is expected to recover and had surgery for his ankle scheduled for Saturday.

While Dan recovers, Katy Trudeau, president of the Eastern Market Partnership, will serve as CEO with support from Cindy Pasky, the Eastern Market Board of Directors and Board President.

"The Eastern Market family is deeply sorry for the Carmody family and will give our full support to Dan and his family through this incredibly sad and difficult time," Trudeau said in a release. "Condolences and well wishes may be directed to Eastern Market Partnership admin@easternmarket.org."

In addition, the Carmody's six daughters were notified, and according to the release, one of them was heading to Detroit.

A suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.