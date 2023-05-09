$1,000 reward offered for information in death of Detroit Dr. Devon Hoover

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 9, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information on the death of a prominent Detroit doctor.

Dr. Devon Hoover was found shot to death inside his home two weeks ago after Detroit police did a wellness check at his home in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood.

According to Detroit police, officers responded to a wellness check on April 23 when they discovered Hoover's body inside his home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a person of interest shortly after midnight on April 28 on unrelated charges, but investigators say the prosecutor's office was not reviewing information submitted by police at the time.

The person of interest has since been released, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.