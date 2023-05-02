Person of interest in murder of prominent Detroit doctor released, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say a person of interest in the murder of a prominent Detroit neurosurgeon has been released.

That individual was arrested on April 28 on unrelated charges.

Dr. Devon Hoover was found shot to death inside his home on Sunday, April 23 after Detroit police did a wellness check at his home on the 100 block of West Boston in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood. Dr. Hoover's body was discovered inside his home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr. Devon Hoover Case Update



We can confirm that the person of interest taken into custody on April 28 has been discharged following prosecutorial review. Homicide personnel will continue to investigate the information in its possession and follow up on any leads it receives. pic.twitter.com/fdkucWAv8E — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 2, 2023

Residents living in the normally quiet and heavily-patrolled Boston-Edison community said Dr. Hoover was a beloved member of their community.

Following his death Ascension Michigan, where Hoover was a neurosurgeon, released the following statement: