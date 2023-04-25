Prominent doctor found dead inside Boston-Edison District home

(CBS DETROIT) - A prominent doctor was found shot to death inside his home after Detroit police did a wellness check at his home on the 100 block of West Boston in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood.

"It's very sad," said one neighbor, who wanted to conceal her identity.

Residents living in the normally quiet and heavily-patrolled Boston-Edison community said Dr. Devon Hoover was a beloved member of their community.

According to Detroit police, officers responded to a wellness check on Sunday when they discovered Dr. Hoover's body inside his home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News Detroit has learned the shooting may be related to a domestic incident that turned deadly.

On social media, there is an outpouring of support for Dr. Hoover who many consider to be a generous man who regularly opened his doors to the community and hosted many events at his home.

"Very surprising this doesn't happen out here," the neighbor said.

Dr. Hoover was also a revered member of the medical community.

Ascension Michigan, where Hoover was a neurosurgeon, released the following statement:

Devon Hoover, MD, was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed by our community. Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time.

So far no arrests have been made and residents are left wondering who would murder such a well-liked man in the community.

"Hopefully they'll catch the perpetrator," a neighbor said.