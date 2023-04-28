Person of interest in custody in murder of prominent Detroit doctor

Person of interest in custody in murder of prominent Detroit doctor

Person of interest in custody in murder of prominent Detroit doctor

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police Chief James White says a person of interest in the murder of a prominent neurosurgeon is in custody.

Dr. Devon Hoover was found shot to death inside his home last Sunday after Detroit police did a wellness check at his home on the 100 block of West Boston in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood.

Police say the person of interest was arrested shortly after midnight Friday on unrelated charges.

Chief White says he believes the person of interest knows what happened and believes this person knew Hoover personally.