Red Cross and Detroit group helping with water main break recovery efforts

The American Red Cross is providing basic health and medical support to families and individuals impacted by the water main break in Southwest Detroit.

Its community partner is Latino Americans for Social and Economic Development (La Sed) on Vernor Highway in Detroit. For 60 years, the nonprofit has provided services and resources to Latinos in the area.

"It's a very small community, a small-town feel for such a large city, but we do try to take care of each other," Mary Carmen Muñoz, executive director with La Sed said.

The water main break is the largest disaster relief effort the community has ever undertaken.

"The average size of a home is approximately five people — three-and-a-half children and two adults at least. So that is close to 1,500 people that you're trying to assist," Muñoz said.

The Red Cross is assisting families with any medications or medical equipment that was lost in the incident. There's also a nurse and mental health services available at the nonprofit's location.

"This is very traumatic for a lot of people to lose everything. The Red Cross provides comfort, care and compassion," Kathryn Jacek, a volunteer with the American Red Cross said.

Families can also get personal hygiene products, baby formula and diapers.

The most popular items are cleaning supplies to sanitize homes.

"We can provide resources, but they must be registered by the city of Detroit so that they then can assess, do they need a new water heater? Do they need a furnace?" Guadalupe Lara, director of the nonprofit's Senior Wellness Program said.

Leaders at La Sed say some people have expressed fear of letting the city into their homes because of ongoing immigration raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I just think people should not be afraid. I think that the mayor has reiterated that they are not looking at any of these things. They're looking at homeowners who own their home and to try to assist them," Lara said.

The nonprofit is also partnering with Forgotten Harvest to provide fresh food to families impacted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone wanting assistance must provide proof they live in the affected neighborhood. Call La Sed at 313-554-2025 for more information.