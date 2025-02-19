Watch CBS News
Water main that broke in Southwest Detroit could take 2 weeks to be replaced

By Paula Wethington

It will be at least two weeks before a massive water main that broke Monday in southwest Detroit is completely back in service. 

That's the schedule the Great Lakes Water Authority provided Wednesday amid the ongoing, emergency response to a break on a 54-inch water transmission line at Beard and Rowan streets.

While water main breaks have been common in Metro Detroit during the past few weeks, the extent and damage resulting from Monday's incident was the worst such case. Vehicles, streets and homes in the neighborhood were flooded; with water quickly freezing in place given the frigid winter weather conditions. 

"Water has been removed from the site and crews have excavated the area around the break," the water authority said Wednesday. "Based upon current conditions, it is anticipated that an approximately 12-foot section of pipe will need to be removed, and the replacement section of pipe has been ordered. The replacement pipe is expected to be delivered on-site within the next 24 hours." 

That being said, "The timeline for completion of the repair and returning the main to service is expected to be at least two weeks." 

Neighborhood residents who were affected by the water main break can call (313) 774-5261 to get information about emergency resources.

