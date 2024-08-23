Michigan man receives another life sentence in kidnapping death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man who recently received a life sentence related to state charges in the death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith has received another life sentence in the federal case, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Rashad Trice was sentenced after pleading guilty to kidnapping resulting in death. In the state's case, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"Today we have achieved a measure of justice," U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. "We can't bring back the precious life of Wynter Cole-Smith, but we can do our best to ensure her killer is found guilty and spends the rest of his life in prison, which is what we've done today." Totten continued: "I am so grateful to the hundreds of officers from over two dozen law enforcement agencies who came running to join the statewide search for Wynter Cole-Smith. Their commitment to protect and serve was overwhelming."

Investigators said Trice kidnapped Wynter on July 2, 2023, in Lansing. A federal criminal complaint filed last year showed that Trice and Wynter's mother got into an altercation, and he assaulted her before he took the child from her home. Trice was arrested in the early morning hours of July 3 in St. Clair Shores; however, the child was not with him at the time of the arrest.

Wynter's body was found on July 5 near the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit. Investigators determined that Trice strangled the child with a phone cord.

"Our hearts still break for little Wynter. She should still be here," Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a statement. "The tireless search and coordination by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the state, over several days, to bring her home safely, truly demonstrated the committed, collaborative effort with which we work every day to protect and serve our citizens. Although nothing will bring little Wynter back, I hope her family takes some solace in that effort and today's sentence."