Rashad Trice agrees to plead guilty in kidnapping, death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - The man charged with kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith in July 2023 has agreed to plead guilty, according to court documents.

Rashad Trice will plead guilty to kidnapping resulting in death. He was charged federally with one count of kidnapping and one count of kidnapping resulting in death.

Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter on July 2, 2023, after stabbing and sexually assaulting Cole-Smith's 22-year-old mother at a Lansing residence and leading police on a pursuit that started in Lansing and ended in St. Clair Shores. Wynter's body was found on July 5 near Coleman A. Young Airport in Detroit.

Trice had previously dated Cole-Smith's mother but was not Wynter's father.

Trice still faces numerous state charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder. Officials say the state is charging Trice as a fourth-offense habitual offender.