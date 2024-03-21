Watch CBS News
Local News

Rashad Trice agrees to plead guilty in kidnapping, death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 21, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 21, 2024 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The man charged with kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith in July 2023 has agreed to plead guilty, according to court documents. 

Rashad Trice will plead guilty to kidnapping resulting in death. He was charged federally with one count of kidnapping and one count of kidnapping resulting in death. 

Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter on July 2, 2023, after stabbing and sexually assaulting Cole-Smith's 22-year-old mother at a Lansing residence and leading police on a pursuit that started in Lansing and ended in St. Clair Shores. Wynter's body was found on July 5 near Coleman A. Young Airport in Detroit. 

Trice had previously dated Cole-Smith's mother but was not Wynter's father. 

Trice still faces numerous state charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder. Officials say the state is charging Trice as a fourth-offense habitual offender. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 3:41 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.