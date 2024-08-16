Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith

Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Rashad Trice, the man charged in connection with the death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith last year, was sentenced to life in prison, the Michigan Attorney's General's office announced on Friday.

Trice pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in July 2024. He initially faced 20 charges after the state consolidated the charges filed in multiple counties.

In a federal case, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in death.

"Nothing can bring Wynter back, but I hope knowing that Mr. Trice will spend the rest of his life behind bars, without the need for a lengthy trial, offers some solace to her loved ones," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Thanks to the tireless work of law enforcement and prosecutors in my office, the man responsible for these horrific acts will never again endanger our communities."

Trice was accused of kidnapping Wynter on July 2, 2023, in Lansing after assaulting her mother. He was arrested in the early morning hours of July 3 in St. Clair Shores; however, the child was not with him at the time of the arrest.

Wynter's body was found on July 5 near the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit.