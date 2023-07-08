Criminal complaint details kidnapping, death of Lansing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - A federal criminal complaint details the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, whose body was found in Detroit three days after she went missing from Lansing.

A complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan charged 26-year-old Rashad Trice with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. Investigators found Wynter's body on Wednesday near the Coleman A. Young International Airport on Detroit's east side.

The complaint shows the cause of death appears to be strangulation by a pink cellphone charging cord. Part of the cord was found with the child's body, while the other part was found in the vehicle Trice was in when he was arrested Monday morning.

Police say Rashard Trice, 26, was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday morning after he allegedly kidnapped 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Lansing Police Department

The official cause of death is pending.

"There is probable cause to believe that (Wynter) was kidnapped from her home and transported to Detroit. There is probable cause to believe that (Wynter) was murdered by Trice and left in the alley, where her body was discovered," read the criminal complaint.

Trice was also charged in Ingham County in connection with assaulting Wynter's mother Sunday night and in Macomb County for fleeing officers before they arrested him Monday morning.

Authorities say Trice is not Wynter's biological father, but he previously dated her mother, and the two share a 1-year-old boy.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten called the allegations "heart-wrenching."

"My thoughts are very much with Wynter's family, as we were all praying for her safe return home. I would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the countless law enforcement agencies who worked relentlessly to find Wynter," Totten said in a statement.

"I would also like to thank U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison of the Eastern District of Michigan and her office for all their hard work in this investigation. The media and the public played a critical role in sharing accurate information and submitting tips as well. I commend everyone in law enforcement and the community for working together to pursue justice in this case."

The federal complaint shows the 22-year-old woman and Trice argued over money Sunday night when the woman stabbed him in self-defense. Trice then stabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her. At the time of the incident, Wynter and her 1-year-old brother were in the home.

The woman fled her apartment to her mother's in the same complex, court documents show. When she returned, the 1-year-old boy was still inside, but Wynter and Trice were gone. The woman reported to police a white Chevy Impala that was registered to her mother was stolen.

Authorities arrested Trice early Monday morning in St. Clair Shores after authorities say he attempted to flee officers and then crashed the vehicle. However, Wynter was not in the car, prompting an Amber Alert.

Rashad Trice Ingham County Sheriff's Office

Officials say the FBI interviewed Trice's uncle, and investigators obtained a screenshot of messages between him and Trice. The messages showed the uncle telling Trice he loved him and offered help if he came to him.

The uncle also said, "It's not your fault the girl is the devil," to which Trice replied, "I love y'all but I have to end this s*** man."

Cellphone data showed Trice's cellphone traveled from Lansing to Detroit. That same data, as well as license plate readers, and surveillance footage, led investigators to the area of Erwin Avenue and Olympia Street where Wynter was found.

Court documents show that prior to the discovery, Trice denied kidnapping Wynter. Further investigation revealed he possibly traveled with the child on interstate highways including Interstate 96.

"Our top priority is to get justice for Wynter and her family," said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee in a statement. "The men and women of the Lansing Police Department applaud U.S. Attorneys Mark Totten and Dawn Ison, their teams, the FBI, and all of our law enforcement partners for their efforts to pursue justice in this case."

Charges against Rashad Trice in Ingham and Macomb counties

Trice was arraigned on the following charges out of Ingham County on Wednesday:

assault with intent to murder

two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

first-degree home invasion

unlawful imprisonment

aggravated domestic violence- second offense

unlawful driving away from an automobile

felonious assault



On Thursday, July 6, was issued the following charges out of Macomb County: