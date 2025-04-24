Michigan AG Nessel provides details on raid in three Southeast Michigan communities

Michigan officials say search warrants that were carried out this week in multiple Southeast Michigan communities were related to vandalism that occurred at 12 locations over the last year.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office confirmed that five search warrants, authorized by the 45th District Court, were executed at homes in Ann Arbor, Canton and Ypsilanti. Investigators forcibly breached one house to gain entry.

Officials estimate that the cost of damage is $100,000. Officials say no one was arrested and no charges were filed.

According to the AG's office, the warrants stemmed from an investigation of vandalism that occurred at the following locations:

Knollwood Country Club in West Bloomfield (Feb. 15, 2024)

Goodman Acker Law Firm in Southfield (June 3, 2024)

Rolls Royce Solutions America Inc. in Novi (June 30, 2024)

Maersk in Romulus (July 8, 2024)

Home of the University of Michigan's chief investment officer, Erik Lundberg (Oct. 7, 2024)

Home of University of Michigan President Santa Ono (Oct. 7, 2024)

Jewish Federation of Detroit in Bloomfield Hills (Nov. 27, 2024)

Home of a law enforcement officer in Ann Arbor (Nov. 27, 2024)

Home of University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker (Dec. 9, 2024)

Home of University of Michigan Provost Laurie McCauley (March 15, 2025)

Raymond James office in Plymouth (March 19, 2025)

Historic Jack Wilcox House in Plymouth (March 29, 2025)

TAHRIR Coalition, a group that was central to Gaza War divestment protests on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, claims these raids targeted pro-Palestinian protesters. The AG's office says the searches were unrelated to protests or encampments on U of M's campus.

The AG's office confirmed federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were involved in this operation, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasn't one of them.

Four people were put in handcuffs at their home in Ypsilanti, but the Nessel's office says law enforcement released them within 15 minutes and never arrested them.

Commander H. Eugene Rush with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Thursday:

"On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, several search warrants were conducted due to the ongoing criminal investigations by the Attorney General's Office. Immigration enforcement was not involved nor was the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. We cannot provide more details at this time as this matter is being handled by the Attorney General's Office and we respectfully ask all questions and inquires be directed there."

