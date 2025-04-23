FBI raids homes in Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Canton for vandalism investigation

FBI agents brought four people out of their Ypsilanti residence in handcuffs Wednesday morning during one of several search warrants requested by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Dana Nessel's office confirmed that it also carried out search warrants in Ann Arbor and Canton and said it was related to a vandalism investigation. Officials say the searches are not related to protests or encampments at the University of Michigan.

TAHRIR Coalition, a group that was central to Gaza War divestment protests on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, claims these raids targeted pro-Palestinian protesters.

The attorney general's office confirmed federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were involved in this operation, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasn't one of them.

While four people were put in handcuffs at this Ypsilanti residence, the attorney general's office says law enforcement released them within 15 minutes, and they were never under arrest.

TAHRIR Coalition claimed in a statement that these searches were carried out against Gaza War protesters and that two other people were detained and then released during a search in Ann Arbor.

The group claims law enforcement took electronics and personal belongings from both searches while also questioning the people who lived there.

A group quickly gathered outside the Ypsilanti raid responding to a social media call for action by TAHRIR Coalition and SAFE Umich.

The Ypsilanti Police Department issued a statement saying that it was on scene for crowd control. The Ann Arbor Police Department also wrote that it was involved and that the investigation is related to reported crimes that were committed in Ann Arbor. Both agencies reiterated that immigration enforcement was not involved.