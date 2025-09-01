Man found unresponsive in Pleasant Lake, circumstances of his death under investigation

Double shooting in Westland; Powerball jackpot reaches over $1 billion; and more top stories

A West Bloomfield man was recovered Sunday from a lake in Oakland County, Michigan, but did not survive.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports its Search and Rescue Team along with the West Bloomfield Township Fire Department were called to a possible drowning situation about 6 p.m. at Pleasant Lake. That lake is near Walnut Lake Road and Halsted Road.

When first responders arrived, bystanders reported they saw a man floating face down and unresponsive in the water. Some of the witnesses went into the lake and pulled the man out before emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics started medical care and transported the victim to Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Steven J. Sweeney, 62, of West Bloomfield.

He was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation.