Metro Detroit road crews prepare for another snowfall this weekend: "Our crews are ready"

Road crews prepare for another round of snow this weekend in SE Michigan

Road crews prepare for another round of snow this weekend in SE Michigan

Road crews prepare for another round of snow this weekend in SE Michigan

With snow expected for the weekend, cities throughout Southeast Michigan have been preparing to tackle all that will come.

"Our crews are ready, our trucks are ready. Our crews are home right now, getting some well-deserved sleep. And they're ready to come in late this evening, early tomorrow morning at this point," said Scott Cabauatan, the Wayne County deputy director of the Department of Public Services.

After the first big snowstorm of the season dumped a few inches of snow Wednesday night, crews throughout the state are bracing for more snow on the way.

Cabauatan says around 160 drivers will be on the roads in Wayne County. And because of a lack of winter activity last year, salt shouldn't be a problem.

"Last year, we didn't have a lot of salt that was used or less than what we anticipated, so we do have plenty of salt available," he said.

Crews are working around the clock to plow snow off the streets this weekend. It's being advised to stay off the roads as we could be seeing near blizzard conditions at times.

"We realize that the motoring public does have situations where they have to get out there just like we do, and as they're out there, we ask that as they see our trucks, just stay behind our trucks."

It's important to remember that if you do have to drive over the next few days, it is a law here in Michigan to stay 200 feet behind a working snowplow.