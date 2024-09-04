Metro Detroit school district bans cellphones, smartwatches in class

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit school district is taking action to keep cell phones and other smart devices out of the classroom.

Beginning this school year, kids K-8 in the Northville Public School District will no longer have access to their cell phones or smart watches during the school day.

CBS Detroit

It's a new policy some parents are not too fond of, but one the district says is necessary.

"So, K-8, what we're asking our kids to do is to put their phones, smartwatches in their lockers powered off for the day," said Northville Public Schools Superintendent RJ Webber.

Dr. Webber says the new policy comes after administrators noticed last year students were repeatedly distracted by their devices.

"We want to educate our kids that phones and watches are ubiquitous, but how we use them is really important," said Webber.

Northville Public Schools Superintendent RJ Webber speaking to CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

The policy requires kids in only elementary and middle schools to store their cell phones and smartwatches in their cubbies or backpacks. They get them back at the end of the day.

"If they're seen with them out in a time when they shouldn't be out, then they're collected, the parent has to pick it up from the office," Webber stated.

The goal, Dr. Webber says, is to help kids focus, be present with their peers and keep them safe from social media.

"I feel that the balance of this, that the accessibility is still there. As educators, we're teaching our kids how to use this technology, not keeping it away from them, not locking it away somewhere, not making them feel shame for having it," said Webber.

Lauren Nelson's daughter is in third grade. As a parent, she says the policy makes her uneasy if an emergency were to happen.

CBS Detroit

"I think there should be an easier way for kids to contact their parents. Giving them the choice of having their cellular device or smartwatch, it can even be turned off in class, but if they have an emergency, they have a way to contact," Nelson stated.

While he understands parents' concerns, Dr. Webber says the district's security protocols are designed to keep students safe.

"Every classroom has a phone; we have three school resource officers in this district, all those things. So, some parents might say I want to stay in touch with my kid is something happens. What I would kindly offer is your kids are in good hands with us and that oftentimes that technology can exacerbate a situation," said Webber.

This new policy will impact roughly 4,000 students in grades K-8 in the district.

It does not currently apply to high school students, as Dr. Webber says the high school has its own cellphone protocols in place.

Students there are required to have their cell phones put away in class unless they're for instructional use and they must leave the devices with their teacher if they need a hall pass.