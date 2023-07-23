New Flint basketball court is a mural

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kids playing outdoor basketball on the north side of Flint will now have a unique experience.

They'll be running and dribbling on an actual work of art.

The FlintNOW Foundation, Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission and Flint native Jamiersen Green cut the ribbon on Saturday, July 22 on the newly refurbished William Durant Park, which now features a mural that is also a basketball court.

The idea for the court murals was the brainchild of Green, who is the artist.

He described his design as "reaching out for a common goal."

"The arms of the community encompassing a heart-shaped basketball symbolizing the restoration of joy, love, peace and power to the Northside, and Flint as a whole," said Green.

Green approached the FlintNOW Foundation with the idea of revamping basketball courts at city parks. The Foundation was created by Pistons owner Tom Gores, who is also a native of Flint.

Durant is the third park completed as part of the effort, toward which the FlintNOW Foundation contributed $10,000.

Windiate Park and Riverside West Parks have already been refurbished.

"I'm proud we could help bring this group together again to be impactful in another Flint neighborhood," Gores said. "Kids and families on the north side deserve more safe and inspiring places to play."