New charges added in investigation against nurse accused of assaulting patients

A Michigan nurse who is already under investigation over reported sexual assaults, including two victims who were hospital patients, faces multiple charges in five new cases, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, remains in jail on the pending cases.

"It is typical that additional and necessary information is requested from the police in these cases, so they take time to charge. Since the defendant remained in jail during the process WCPO was certain that no others were in danger as we continued to process the new cases," the prosecutor's office said.

The new cases involve the following circumstances:

Dec. 23, 2021 - Criminal sexual conduct-third degree and criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 34-year-old woman who was a patient at Community Outreach for Psychiatric Emergencies in Livonia. The arraignment on this charge is scheduled for Jan. 22 in 16th District Court.



- Criminal sexual conduct-third degree and criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 34-year-old woman who was a patient at Community Outreach for Psychiatric Emergencies in Livonia. The arraignment on this charge is scheduled for Jan. 22 in 16th District Court. Dec. 18, 2024 – Criminal sexual conduct-third degree and criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 22-year-old woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit.



– Criminal sexual conduct-third degree and criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 22-year-old woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit. July 1, 2025 – Criminal sexual conduct-third degree and criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 35-year-old woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital.



– Criminal sexual conduct-third degree and criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 35-year-old woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital. July 28, 2025 – Two counts of sexual contact-misrepresentation of medical treatment and one count criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 24-year-old woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital.



– Two counts of sexual contact-misrepresentation of medical treatment and one count criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 24-year-old woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital. Aug. 24, 2025 – Two counts of sexual contact-misrepresentation of medical treatment and one count of criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree in connection with the reported assault of a 26-year-old woman at Sinai Grace Hospital. An arraignment will be scheduled in 36th District Court.



The earlier cases include a report of a 31-year-old woman assaulted on Aug. 12, 2025, and a 37-year-old woman assaulted on Aug. 19, both while patient at Sinai Grace, the prosecutor's office said. There were also charges filed in connection with a 41-year-old woman who is reported to have been assaulted on May 9 at a portable toilet in Detroit.

All three of the earlier criminal cases are pending in Third Circuit Court, the prosecutor's office said.

A civil lawsuit was filed in early October involving his alleged behavior. Another civil lawsuit was filed about a week later.

Sinai Grace has, in the meantime, terminated his employment, the hospital said in October.

The prosecutor's office said that anyone who has been sexually assaulted in a related case should make a report to the police department in the community where the incident happened. The Avalon Healing Center can also be contacted at 313-964-9701 for assistance.

"A doctor's office, or an exam room, or any kind hospital setting should be the ultimate safe space for anyone seeking medical care. The allegations in this case are disturbing and should in no way reflect poorly on our many hardworking, caring health care professionals," Worthy said.